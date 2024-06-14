Assam: One swept away by river Jiyadhol in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A person was swept away by the rapid current of River Jiyadhol at Ghilamora of Lakhimpur district on Thursday. The person has been identified as Chitra Borgohain, resident of Meleki Ejaroni under the Ghilamora Police Station. As per report, Chitra Borgohain, along with another person named Tikendra Borgohain, crossed the river on foot for certain reason. When they came back, the water level of the river rose and the rapid current of the river swept away Chitra Borgohain. Tikendra Borgohain had a narrow escape. He instantly reported the matter to the villagers, who then tried to rescue the person, but they could not succeed. Then the matter was informed to Ghilamora Police Station. Ghilamora Police arrived at the spot with SDRF personnel. Though SDRF launched operation to rescue the person, he could not be traced till the time of filing this report.

