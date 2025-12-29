Assam: A free health camp benefits about 100 patients in Bongaigaon

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: A free health check-up and diagnostic camp was organized by the Rakhal Das Gupta Foundation (RDF), Bongaigaon, on December 28, 2025, from 9.30 AM to 2.00 PM at R D Memorial Hall, Railway Old Colony, Bongaigaon. The camp was held in collaboration with the N.F. Railway Mazdoor Union, Bongaigaon Branch, and Swagat Hospital & Research Centre, Bongaigaon, and was open to people from all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Biswas said that the objective of the health camp was to ensure basic healthcare facilities for common people free of cost. “Such initiatives are essential to reach those who cannot easily access medical services. We will continue to organise similar programmes in the future for public welfare,” he added.

Five doctors rendered their services at the camp—Dr Nayan Jyoti Barman and Dr Ajman Moidy from New Bongaigaon Railway Hospital; Dr Subhradeep Biswas and Dr Anjuma Jesmin from Swagat Hospital; and Dr Debopriya Dhar. A full medical team from Swagat Hospital was also present. Around 100 patients benefited from the free health check-ups and diagnostic services.

Dr P. K. Dhar, Chairman of the Rakhal Das Gupta Foundation, stated, “RDF is committed to serving society through healthcare, education and social awareness programmes. The encouraging response to this health camp inspires us to strengthen our efforts for community service.” He also informed us that a Birth Anniversary Memorial Open Meeting of Rakhal Das Gupta will be organized on December 30. The programme was appreciated by local residents and participants for its smooth conduct and meaningful contribution to public health.

