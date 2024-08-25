Rupsi Airport Renaming Sparks Protests; Locals Demand Reversal of Government Decision

DHUBRI : Rupsi Airport Nam Suraksha Committee staged a two-hour sit-in at Rupsi Mahamaya Temple premises for renaming the Rupsi Airport after Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma on Saturday. Assam Government by a cabinet decision renamed the Airport as Guru Kalicharan Brahma Airport recently but since after its declaration, people particularly belonging to Kamatapuri and Koch-Rajbongshi communities strongly protested against it and demanded the government to roll back its decision.

Talking to The Sentinel, Joint-secretary of the committee, Suchibrata Singha Choudhury said that the name is associated with the history, sentiment and tradition of the people, they want the government not to change it and appealed the government to honour the sentimental feeling of the people.

“If government doesn’t concede to our demand soon, we are prepared to go for extensive democratic and peaceful movement in days to come,” Choudhury warned.

