Assam: Police Detains AAP Leaders Protesting Kejriwal’s Arrest

GUWAHATI: The Assam police detained several members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Manoj Dhanowar, the party’s candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok sabha constituency, and Bhaben Choudhary, the party’s Assam president.
The leaders were detained in the Dibrugarh district of Assam after they staged a protest outside the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.
The AAP leaders were protesting the arrested of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.
In charge of AAP in the northeast, Rajesh Sharma, criticized the CM’s arrest as fake and claimed it was political tactic.
People held placards and the AAP flags during the protest outside the BJP office in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.
They also demanded the immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, the Delhi CM decided to drop his petition challenging his arrest by the ED over allegations of irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.
Kejriwal is set to go to a special court at Rouse Avenue, where the ED will request for his custody. He was arrested after Delhi Court turned down his request for temporary protection and asked why he had not applied for anticipatory bail from the lower court sooner.
As per reports, Kejriwal will now approach a trial court, in accordance with protocol. The Delhi CM, who spent the night at the ED's office on Delhi's Abdul Kalam Road - will also, be produced before a special court that deals with the cases of the investigative agency.
Informing about the decision to withdraw its plea, Kejriwal's legal team said that they were not optimistic about getting a positive response, given the Supreme Court's reaction to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Kavitha's petition.
This is the third instance of a prominent APP leader being taken into custody as part of the investigation. Earlier, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was taken into custody for questioning.
