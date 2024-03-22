Assam: Police Detains AAP Leaders Protesting Kejriwal’s Arrest

GUWAHATI: The Assam police detained several members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Manoj Dhanowar, the party’s candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok sabha constituency, and Bhaben Choudhary, the party’s Assam president.

The leaders were detained in the Dibrugarh district of Assam after they staged a protest outside the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.

The AAP leaders were protesting the arrested of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

In charge of AAP in the northeast, Rajesh Sharma, criticized the CM’s arrest as fake and claimed it was political tactic.