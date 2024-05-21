Assam: Aaranyak conducted a workshop on digital post-processing in wildlife photography

Guwahati: As part of a series of workshops on communication skill development, regions premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak conducted a workshop on “Essentials of Digital Post-Processing in Wildlife Photography”.

The workshop was coordinated with the facility and expertise available within the Media Production and Communications Division of Aaranyak that covered various topics such as various essentials of image-making using digital tools, including the need and ethics of processing, image management and cataloging, various image formats and processing RAW files, use of Adobe Lightroom etc.

Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist of Aaranyak and a well-published wildlife photographer from northeast India conducted the workshop.

Munmita Boruah, Manager of Media Production and Communications Division and Chinmoy Swargiary, Documentation & production officer of Aaranyak coordinated the overall organisation of the workshop, stated a press release.

