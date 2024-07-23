Assam: AASU Felicitates Meritorious Students in Biswanath

Biswanath: As part of its state-wide initiative, the All Assam Students' Union hosted a program in Biswanath to recognize and felicitate meritorious students of the region.

More than 300 meritorious students who excelled in Class X and Class XII exams were specially congratulated at a grand felicitation ceremony organized by the Biswanath Chariali Regional Students’ Union under the All Assam Students’ Union, organised at the Agricultural College of Biswanath auditorium.

Shankar Jyoti Baruah, General Secretary of All Assam Students' Union, was the special guest at the felicitation ceremony and encouraged the students. The felicitation ceremony was attended by the Principal of Biswanath Agricultural College Ranedranath Barman and Shankar Jyoti Baruah, the General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union central committee. They addressed the students who passed their High School Leaving Certificate Exams and the Higher Secondary examinations and congratulated the meritorious achievers. The felicitation ceremony was presided over by Lakshyajit Saikia, President of the Biswanath Regional Students’ Union. The event was attended by members of the AASU Central Committee, district committees, office bearers from various regional committees, as well as numerous dignitaries, students and their parents.

Previously another similar event was presided over by the former headmaster of Rupai High School and the chairman of the governing body of Doomdooma College, Prakash Dutta. Addressing the meeting as guests of honour, the Principal of Doomdooma College Dr Kamaleswar Kalita and the Principal of Bir Raghav Moran Government Model College, Doomdooma Dr Amorjit Saikia, talked about the “New Education Policy (NEP)-2020” and elaborated on the changes brought in the field of higher education by the NEP and urged the students to prepare themselves to adapt themselves to it.

A prominent gynaecologist and social worker in Doomdooma, Dr Pranab Jyoti Deka, also addressed the students. Addressing the gathering on behalf of the guardians of the meritorious students, noted writer Dipa Dutta Bhajani thanked the Doomdooma Regional Union for organizing such an event.