Assam: AASU Stages Protest Against the Implementation of CAA

Biswanath: In response to the call by the All Assam Students' Union central committee, the All Biswanath District Students' Union held a protest in front of Shaheed Bhawan at Biswanath Chariali. They burned copies of the Assam government's notification that directed the authorities concerned not to send cases related to the citizenship of people who arrived in Assam before December 31, 2014, to foreigners' tribunals. During the protest, slogans such as "Withdraw the CAA notification, implement the Assam Accord, do not compromise on the issue of foreigners, down with the Assam government," were chanted by the protesters.

The protest at Shaheed Bhawan in Biswanath Chariali was attended by several prominent leaders including M. Azmat Sheikh, President of the All Biswanath District Students' Union; Deepjyoti Hazarika, General Secretary of the All Biswanath District Students' Union; Suraj Bhuyan, President of the Biswanath Sub-Divisional Students' Union; Sushil Tanti, General Secretary of the Biswanath Sub-Divisional Students' Union; Dibyajyoti Bhuyan, President of the Gahpur Sub-Divisional Students' Union; Arupjyoti Bhuiyan, General Secretary of the Gahpur Sub-Divisional Students' Union; as well as Presidents and General Secretaries from various Regional Students' Unions. Local police later took control of the situation and ensured that the situation did not escalate any further.

Meanwhile, strongly opposing the notification, the AASU activists in Lakhimpur also took to the streets, expressing their vehement resentment against it. The protesters demanded the government to withdraw the notification and halt the freshly decided process concerning foreigners in the state. In this connection, the AASU activists burned a copy of the government notification concerning North Lakhimpur town.

During the course of the demonstration, they shouted a number of slogans, like “BJP Go Back,” “We never accept CAA,” “Scrap CAA,” etc. The AASU leaders reiterated that the implementation of the contentious Act would destroy the Assamese community and its language, arts, and culture. The protesters added that the government has forcibly imposed CAA by depriving the people of their freedom without thinking about the interests of the indigenous people of Assam. Lakhimpur district AASU president and general secretary, executive president Sharat Barua, North Lakhimpur regional unit general secretary Abhijit Buragohain, and subdivisional unit general secretary Litu Gogoi, along with a number of members from various regional units of organizations under Lakhimpur district, took part in the protest.