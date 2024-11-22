Assam: Abhijit Majumder assumes charge as Director (Finance) of Oil India Ltd

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Abhijit Majumder assumes charge as Director (Finance) on the Board of Oil India Limited (OIL) on Wednesday. He would be succeeding Harish Madhav, who superannuated from the company on June 30, 2024.

Majumder joined OIL as a senior officer in 1998. He headed the Project Finance Department in OIL’s Bay Exploration Project and served on deputation in DGH, the country’s upstream regulator, and the Finance & Accounts Department of OIL’s Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

He also played a pivotal role as CFO at HPOIL Gas Private Limited, a joint venture CGD (City Gas Distribution) entity of OIL and HPCL. A distinguished member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India, Majumder is a holder of a bachelor’s degree in economics, law (LLB), a postgraduate diploma in Forex Management, ICFAI, and an alumnus of the IICA Valuation Certificate Program.

He is an eminent senior finance professional with an illustrious career spanning over 32 years. His expertise encompasses financial management, corporate governance & compliance, risk management, project management, corporate business development, etc.

