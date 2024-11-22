Assam: Sonitpur AAGSU Protests Arrest of President Over Signature Duplication Charges

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: As a protest against the arrest of Deepak Subba, president of the Sonitpur district All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), by Jamuguri police from his Dolabari residence on Wednesday night on the charge of duplicating a signature, the Sonitpur district committee of AAGSU staged a demonstration in front of Jamuguri PS today under the leadership of Hitesh Parajuli, general secretary of Sonitpur district AAGSU. According to information, Jamuguri police have apprehended Deepak Subba on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Lal Bahadur Newar, a resident of Mangalboriya on the northern part of Jamugurihat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deepak Subba sought some portion of land from Lal Bahadur Newar to open a new wine shop at Managalboriya on lease. But the person concerned denied doing so. Lal Bahadur lodged an FIR alleging that Deepak had tried to get land by duplicating his signature. On the basis of the FIR, Jamuguri police called on Deepak to appear in the PS, but he didn’t. The police team arrested him from his Dolabari residence on Wednesday night and brought him to Jamuguri PS. A huge number of AAGSU activists assembled in front of Jamuguri PS this morning and staged a protest demanding the release of Deepak Subba. The protesters shouted slogans and demonstrated a sit-in protest. Later on, Deepak Subba was produced at Tezpur court and was released on bail.

