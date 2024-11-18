Assam: Strike Staged Against Oil Contracting Companies in Tinsukia District

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Oil Field Protection and Public Welfare Committee (Northeast), Tinsukia District Committee, decided to call for a strike against oil contracting companies.

In the first executive meeting held on Saturday at the Makum Banamali Saikia Bhavan with district committee president Ajit Baruah in the chair, a complete shutdown of all operations related to the contractor company ‘Woodland Private Limited,’ which is associated with Oil India Limited, was resolved in protest against the company’s anti-local policies. The meeting also adopted other resolutions that included filling up of vacant positions within the newly formed committees, establishing branch committees in oil field-dominated areas of the district, and strengthening the organizational foundation of the Tinsukia District Committee through various programs.

Earlier, the meeting began with a statement of purpose by district secretary Krishna Moran. Among those present in the meeting were founder general secretary Ratan Singh, cultural secretary Lakhyajit Moran, publicity secretary Mizu Gogoi, and several other central officials. Representatives from regional committees of areas like Baghjan, Barekuri, Dhola, Doomdooma, Duarmara, Bordumsa, Pengeri, Margherita, Guijan, Makum, Digboi, and Sadiya were also present.

