Golaghat: 56th All Bodo Students’ Union convention at Hirimba Nwgwr from February 2

KOKRAJHAR: Stage is all set to organize the 56th convention of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at Hirimba Nwgwr, Telishal in Golaghat district from February 2 to February 4. The historic session is likely to discuss mainly on proper implementation of all the clauses of BTR accord in time bound manner.

Talking to media persons ahead of the 56th Golaghat Convention of the ABSU, president Dipen Boro said the students’ body had been working for the betterment of Bodo people of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts. He said the ABSU had discussions with the government of India and Assam on the issue of inclusion of more villages in the proposed extension area of BTR and land related problems. There are recognized forest villages under Forest Rights Act in Sonitpur and Biswanath, he said adding that the ABSU had taken up the land related issues with the government of Assam and BTR and as of now 4500 families of forest villages of both Sonitpur and Biswanath have been given land ownership certificates under FRA. He also said more families would be given land certificates in the days to come to be included in BTR.

Boro said the people of Sonitpur and Biswanath had made tremendous contributions and sacrifice for the cause of Bodoland movement and they have worked for the uplift of the community from the front. He said the Bodos of both the districts had still been working for strong foundation of the Bodos and flourish of culture, language and literature. He further said the ABSU will raise voice for inclusion of villages under BTR as per spirit of the accord in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the historic 56th session of the ABSU in Golaghat district have almost been completed. Delegates from across the state of Assam and ABSU unit of different universities including guests from neighbouring states and countries are invited.

