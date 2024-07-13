Assam: Accident Leads to the Death of Two Youths

Jamugurihat: An accident that took place on the national highway claimed the lives of two youths on Friday night. The accident took place in the Jamugurighat locality of the state.

A horrific road accident took place on Friday night on the four-lane national highway near Chowkighat Bridge in Jamugurihat of the Sonitpur district of the state of Assam. A tanker bearing registration number HR 55 AG 4991, coming from Tezpur was hit by a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 AK 0686. According to sources, the motorcycle was being driven at a very high speed from Jamugurihat.

As a result of the accidents, the two youths on the motorcycle died on the spot. They were later identified as Barun Saikia from Bhaluk Jaroni in Khalihamari of Tezpur and Palash Saikia from Nawpam in Tezpur.

Local police arrived at the location of the incident soon after receiving reports of the accident. The police team sent the bodies for necessary post-mortem procedures.

Previously, another accident took place at Saktula on the National Highway 27. The minibus bearing registration number WB 41 E 3911 was involved in this accident. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle while driving on the national highway, causing injury to four persons onboard. The vehicles apparently had 9 persons onboard. The persons on board the vehicle involved in the accident were said to be devotees on a religious visit.

The victims were identified as Sapon Das aged 34 years, Nirbhay Gaura Haridas aged 40 years, Dayananda Das aged 30 years and Narugopal Das aged 30 years. Out of them, two persons had to be treated in a medical clinic nearby, while the rest of the persons were found to be alright after first aid.