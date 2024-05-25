Assam News

Assam Commando Battalion dies as cell phone explodes while charging

Amar Jyoti Taid, a constable with the Assam Commando Battalion died in a tragic accident when the mobile, while it was charging caught fire.
Silchar: Amar Jyoti Taid, a constable with the Assam Commando Battalion died in a tragic accident when the mobile, while it was charging caught fire. Taid was reportedly playing games on his mobile phone when it bursted. The incident happened on Friday early morning at Lowerbond area in Dholai’s Dwarbond. Taid was electrocuted due to short circuit from his mobile phone which was put on charge, a source in the Battalion said.

The Dwarbond police, where Taid was posted in, immediately rushed him to Silchar Medical College Hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead. Taid joined the Assam police only 18 months back after clearing the recruitment examination.

