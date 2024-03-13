Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Raichai Rural Stadium in Demow

DEMOW: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Raichai Rural Stadium, in Demow Raichai on Tuesday. The project cost is Rs 13 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for a couple of projects worth Rs 465 crores in Sivasagar district. Tapan Kumar Gogoi, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Jorhat Lok Sabha delivered the welcome speech and Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain also delivered his valuable speech in the programme.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that from February 29 in Assam the Vikash Yatra was started and it will be completed on March 14. During this period in every nook and corner of Assam the State government has inaugurated and laid foundation stone for twenty thousand crores schemes. He said that when he came to Thowra Constituency during an election campaign he promised the people of Thowra constituency that a medical college will be constructed. Today within a few days the construction works of the medical college will be started and within three years, the construction works of the medical college will be completed. He said that with a cost of Rs.13 crore, the Raichai Rural Stadium was constructed and it was inaugurated today.

Prime Minister dream scheme Jal Jeevan Mission, and 72 water supply schemes were inaugurated for the people. For the development of roads in Demow constituency, various schemes were undertaken.

Also Read: Assam: Chaiduar College concludes seminar on women in nation building

Also Watch: