Assam: ADC Mousumi Chetia Inaugurates Exhibition in Barpeta, Highlights Freedom Fighters' Sacrifices and Health Awareness

BARPETA: The two-day-long photo exhibition-cum-outreach programme by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Field Office, Barpeta, begins on Thursday at Phulorguri, Barpeta. The theme of the exhibition is "Freedom Fighters of North East and Poshan Abhiyaan."

Inaugurating the exhibition, ADC Mousumi Chetia, Barpeta, praises the initiative of CBC for organizing such an exhibition in Barpeta district. Addressing the gathering, she said that through this kind of exhibition, the young mass will be aware of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Speaking about Poshan Abhiyaan, Chetia said that health awareness is essential for all age groups, and everyone should focus on a healthy and hygienic way of living.

The two-day-long exhibition features several stalls set up by local self-help groups, showcasing a variety of locally made products. Additionally, a free medical check-up camp has been organized by the Department of Health to offer basic health services to attendees. The exhibition showcases various photo panels on the freedom struggle and highlights the contributions of freedom fighters from the Northeast. The exhibition also showcases the various initiatives and schemes of government with special focus on Poshan Abhiyaan.

During this event, Field Publicity Officer, CBC, FO, Barpeta, Sucharita Sahoo, delivered the welcome address, outlining the purpose and significance of the programme. Joint Director Health Dr. Hasmat Ali, BDO Safikul Islam, CDPO, Barpeta, and Konkona Goswami, along with the teachers and social workers, were also present during the inaugural programme, stated a press release.

