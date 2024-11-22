Assam: Cultural programme inaugrated at 78th annual Palasbari Raax festival

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The 15-day 78th annual Raax festival at Palasbari was opened by Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, on Friday.

Marking the occasion, a vibrant cultural procession saw the enthusiastic participation of thousands, adding colour and energy to the inaugural celebrations.

The inaugural meeting featured speeches by notable dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria, among others.

Intricately crafted idols depicting significant episodes from the life of Lord Krishna have been installed, captivating devotees and visitors alike.

On Wednesday, BJP South Kamrup district president Anjan Goswami inaugurated the stage for the cultural evening of the historic Palasbari Raas festival. The ceremonial lamp was lit by Lalita Devi Jain, wife of prominent social worker Shanti Kumar Jain. This was followed by a variety of competitions as well as cultural events.

The Raas festival also began in other parts of South Kamrup, including Mirza, Rampur, and Chhaygaon, celebrating the divine legacy and cultural heritage of the region.

