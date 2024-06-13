Assam: State-Level Workshop on Energy Efficiency in Agriculture Held by KVK Darrang and ICAR-ATARI

MANGALDAI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Darrang and ICAR-ATARI zone VI in association with Assam State Designated Agency (ASDA) on Monday organised a State level capacity building workshop on energy use efficiency in agriculture and allied sectors at the conference hall of Hotel Siddhartha here. The programme theme was ‘Per unit - more drop, more crop’ with near to zero emissions for climate resilient agriculture.

In the technical session of the day-long programme experts Naseeb Singh, Scientist (FMP), ICAR, Meghalaya, Naveen Kr. Roy, General Manager, NABARD, Dr.Hemen Ch. Bhattacharya, Dean, Daffodils College of Horticulture, Khetri, Manoranjan Sarma, District Agriculture Officer, Darrang and Angshuman Sharma, SRF, KVK Darrang spoke on several relevant topics including energy use efficiency in agriculture and allied sectors, efficient use of renewable energy, essence and promotion of sustainable energy, emerging trends in sustainable solar energy, and solar energy use and efficiency. This was followed by a panel discussion and interaction with the participating farmers where Dr. Abdul Hafiz, Head of KVK, Darrang, Debopam Chatterjee and Rajesh Pandey, both Energy Consultants to ASDA, Bipul Das, Scientist, Plant Protection, KVK, Darrang and others participated as panel members.

Earlier, Dr. G Kadirvel, Director, ICAR-ATARI, zone VI ,Gurujyoti Das, Chairman, Assam Fisheries Development Corporation, Pankaj Deka, District Development Commissioner, Darrang, Parveen Sajjad, Senior Energy Consultant, ASDA took part in the inaugural function.

