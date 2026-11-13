Assam: African Swine Fever detected in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: According to departmental sources, African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected at the Pig Breeding Farm located at Panbari in Bokakhat co-district.

Following laboratory tests that confirmed the presence of African Swine Fever, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, issued a notification on November 10, declaring the Panbari Pig Breeding Farm and its adjoining areas as an African Swine Fever-infected zone. The department has urged people to remain alert and exercise caution regarding pig rearing and the consumption of pork.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat District Commissioner has imposed restrictions on all pig-related activities within a 10-kilometre radius of the Panbari farm. According to the order, until further notice, activities such as slaughtering pigs, buying and selling pigs, and bringing pigs from outside the restricted area are prohibited.

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