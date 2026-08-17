Assam Agitation’s First Woman Martyr Baijayanti Devi Honoured on 46th Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Baijayanti Devi, regarded as the first woman martyr of the Assam Agitation, who died on August 16, 1980, was remembered on her 46th death anniversary at a memorial meeting organised by the Biswanath district committee of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) on Sunday.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of Pragati Club at Gosai Chapari, with Hari Sarma, president of the Biswanath district committee of the AGS, in the chair.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp by the district president in front of a portrait of Baijayanti Devi, followed by floral tributes by the guests.

Anjan Baskota, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, attended the programme as the invited speaker. Speaking on the occasion, Baskota recalled the early life of Baijayanti Devi and her participation in the Assam Movement as a member of the Tezpur regional unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

He recalled that Devi made the supreme sacrifice while participating in ‘Ranashingha Divas’. According to accounts recalled at the meeting, she blew a conch during a procession, subsequently became unconscious and died on August 16, 1980.

The programme was attended by district committee vice-presidents Ganga Dhakal, Tarabir Chetry and Shyam Chetry, along with Bhimarjun Sarma, Gobinda Upadhyaya, Bhuban Subedi and Sagar Dhamala, among others. Hemanta Bhattarai, chief secretary of the district committee, conducted the proceedings.

Puspa Dahal recited a self-composed poem, while Suresh Luitel performed a song.

In the second session, the Paspatipal branch committee was reconstituted with Ganesh Dhamal as president, Bikram Sarma and Kunja Devi as vice-presidents, Kamal Biswakarma as chief secretary, Sabita Devi and Prabin Kharka as secretaries, and Hemraj Biswakarma as treasurer, besides eight executive members.

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