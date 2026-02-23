Assam Agricultural University hosts Management Development Training in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A three-day Management Development Training programme conducted at the Extension Education Institute, Northeast Region, was held in Guwahati recently.

“All officers and extension functionaries associated with agriculture and allied sectors must sharpen their managerial skills for better job performance and optimization of available resources in their respective Ecosystem,” stated Dr Rajumoni Bordoloi, Director, Extension Education Institute (NE Region), Guwahati, while delivering the inaugural address.

More than 20 officers from various North Eastern states—Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Assam—participated in the Executive Development Training programme on ‘Management Games for Trainers’ organized by the Extension Education Institute (NE Region), Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara Campus. The programme focused on enhancing managerial competencies of development officers through experiential learning approaches and management games designed for effective training delivery. Speaking at the valedictory session, Dr Shaheel Rafique, Independent Agricultural Consultant, emphasized that improvement in managerial skills was a continuous process and that professionals must consistently strive for self-improvement to remain effective in their roles.

