Assam: Three-day Tiwa Cultural Festival set to showcase rich heritage in Morigaon

Morigaon: With the aim of globalizing the rich culture of the Bhumiputra Tiwa (Lalung) living in Assam and the Northeast since prehistoric times and preserving, promoting and disseminating their cultural resources, the ‘Tiwa Cultural Festival, 2024’ will be held on March 30 and March 3 with a comprehensive three-day programme. The Tiwa society is rich in ancient heritage and culture and is full of colourful cultural splendour. The Tiwa people have been governed by kings and state rule since ancient times and still represent their ancient heritage while maintaining their dignity. They celebrate various festivals like Chhagra Mishawa, Yangli Mishawa, Banjhua Mishawa, Songkhangfuja Mishawa, Langkhunfuja Mishawa, Khaplangrwa Mishawa, Muinari Kasti Mishawa, Barat Festival, Jonabil Mela Festival, Pichu (Bihu) etc. with their own traditions. Such festivals are a colourful combination of songs, dances and instruments.

In the present era of unprecedented advances in science and technology, the cultural resources of the Tiwa people are facing various challenges. The Tiwa Cultural Festival, 2024 was organized by the Tiwa Autonomous Council in collaboration with Tiwa national organizations at Morigaon Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School grounds and ‘Tiwa Fa-Indraching Deuri Kshetra’ for three days, 2013 Tiwa Cultural Festival Celebration Committee president and Morigaon MLA Ramakant Deuri said at a press conference.

The Tiwa Cultural Festival will be held on March 29, March 30 and March 31 in collaboration with the Tiwa Autonomous Council, Sadao Tiwa Chhatra Sanstha, Tiwa Yuva Chhatra Parishad, Tiwa Raj Darbar, Sadao Tiwa Mahila Sanstha, Tiwa Cultural Society and Tiwa Suraksha Parishad has already started rapid preparations. The ‘Tiwa Kathinthachuri Kham’ or ‘Tiwa Cultural Festival’ was held at Tiwa Fa Indrasing Deuri Kshetra, Morigaon School Ground for the first time. The 13 sub-committees are busy under the supervision of the welcoming committee comprising Chairman of the Morigaon MLA Ramakant Deuri as the president, Tiwa Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Jeevan Chandra Konwar as executive president and Tiwa Autonomous Council Executive member Pranabjyoti Masrang as secretary. The opening ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

