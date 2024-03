DEMOW: Nabajyoti Saharia who was the Demow Circle Officer was transferred to Doomdooma. The Employees of Demow Circle Office had organized a farewell meeting at Demow Circle Office recently where the outgoing Demow Circle Officer Nabajyoti Saharia was given farewell. The Employees of Demow Circle Office gave a phulam gamosa, a xorai and a citation to Naba Jyoti Saharia.

