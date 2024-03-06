Gargaon College holds holistic development seminar on “The Role of Women in Holistic Development”

SIVASAGAR: A national seminar on “The Role of Women in Holistic Development” was organized by Women’s Cell of Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit on Monday. It was part of International Women’s Day celebration in association with Akashvani and Doordarshan Kendra, Dibrugarh. Principal of Gargaon College, Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta delivered the welcome address where he spoke on the importance of all-inclusive development of the society. Observing the limitations imposed on women in a patriarchal set-up, he highlighted the importance of investing for the cause of women by way of education and economic independence to uplift the status of women.

The seminar was inaugurated by Lohit Deka, Programme Head of Akashvani, Dibrugarh. In his inaugural address, Deka enumerated the different programmes undertaken by Akashvani and Doordarshan in the direction of ascertaining women’s equality and rights. He further emphasized the urgency of women to assert themselves for their rights. Several resource persons and participants from various regions graced the seminar which was held as a part of a weeklong celebration of Women’s Day. Dibrugarh University’s Dean of Faculty and Professor of Education Department, Dr. Neeta Kalita, spoke on the topic, “Women’s Role in Indian Knowledge System”. In her speech, she highlighted how character building and our basic moral values can help in the holistic development of students. She also laid emphasis on ancient Indian learning system, by re-emphasizing in NEP (2020). She signified the pillars of education as learning to learn, to do, to be, to live together and to transform. She also recognized education as the leader of rationality, experimentation, cooperation, among other things, in this learning model.

Runa Rafiq, eminent entrepreneur spoke on the topic, “Women’s Entrepreneurship for Holistic Development”. She shared her journey of becoming an entrepreneur despite all odds. There should be a passion for one’s work to achieve one’s true vision, she said. Another resource person, Dr Aradhana Borthakur, Assistant Professor in the department of Management Studies, Dibrugarh University spoke on the topic Politics and Women’s Participation. She explained how women’s participation in politics and decision making process is possible only if our society reposes its faith on the capabilities of women as a whole.

Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal, Pranob Duwarah, President in-charge of Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit, Dr Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator, Indira Morang, Programme Executive of Akashvani, Minoti Gogoi Bora, Programme Executive of Doordarshan, along with the faculty members and students of the college attended the programme.

Two prose poetry recitals titled ‘Obhinibista Surujmukhi’ were performed by Dr Rimjim Borah, Head of the department of Economics and a duet by Nilakhi Chetia, Associate Professor of the department of Assamese and Debajani Bakalial, Assistant Professor of the department of Assamese titled ‘Narir Monor Bhabona-Oisharjya’ were performed on the occasion.

Also Read: In loving memory of Parbati Prasad Das

Also Watch: