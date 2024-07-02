Tripura Bans Registration of 3-Wheelers in Agartala Municipal Corporation from July 10

AGARTALA: In significant step towards improving urban mobility and public safety Tripura's Transport Department has announced ban on the registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles within Agartala Municipal Corporation area of West Tripura District. This ban, effective from July 10 2024. Aims to manage traffic congestion and encourage adoption of alternative transportation methods.

The notification, issued by Deputy Secretary of Government of Tripura invokes Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. This enforcement targets registration of e-Rickshaws, e-Carts e-Autos, petrol diesel, CNG autos, also vehicles driven on bio-fuels such as methanol and ethanol.

The official notification stated "In exercise of powers conferred by Section 115 of MV Act 1988 and for interest of promoting sustainable urban mobility. The Transport Department, Government of Tripura hereby imposes a ban on registration of all types of 3-Wheeler passenger and goods vehicles. This applies on and from 10th July 2024 in Agartala Municipal Corporation area of West Tripura District. All these 3-wheeler passenger & goods vehicles shall include e-Rickshaws, e-Cart, also e-Auto, Petrol Auto Diesel Auto, CNG Auto and vehicle driven on bio-fuel."

Highlighting the purpose of ban the notification added, "This notification aims to manage traffic congestion & ensure public safety and convenience. Additionally, it promotes alternative transportation methods by banning registration of said passengers & goods vehicles. The aim is in greater public interest. Therefore, any such vehicle as specified above shall not be registered on or after 10th July 2024 in territorial limits of Agartala Municipal Corporation area. This applies to West Tripura District."

To ensure strict compliance the Transport Commissioner and District Transport Officer (DTO) of West Tripura have been directed to enforce new regulation. The Transport Department will also periodically review impact of this restriction on urban mobility. Necessary amendments to the notification will be made as required. This proactive measure reflects commitment of government to addressing urban transportation challenges. It fosters a more sustainable environment in Agartala.