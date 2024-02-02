Assam: New Haji Musafirkhana Constructed Opened in Hatsingimari

HATSINGIMARI: In a significant development, the Member of Parliament for Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency and Chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Badruddin Ajmal, inaugurated a newly constructed Haji Musafir Khana building in Hatsingimari, the district headquarters of South Salmara Mankachar. The inauguration ceremony, graced by key political figures and local officials, marked a milestone in enhancing facilities for pilgrims in the region.

The event, attended by Mr. Ajmal, Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, and AIUDF District President Nazmul Arfin, among others, showcased the commitment to improving amenities for both residents and visitors alike.

The newly constructed building, with a budget of Rs 50 lakh, is poised to become a central hub for pilgrims in the district. Haji Musafir Khana is expected to offer a range of facilities, providing a comfortable and convenient stay for those undertaking religious journeys. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of fostering a welcoming environment for pilgrims and tourists, contributing to the district's overall development.

Mr. Ajmal, during his address, emphasized the significance of such infrastructure projects in bolstering the local community and promoting tourism. He highlighted the positive impact the Haji Musafir Khana would have on the district, not only by catering to the needs of pilgrims but also by serving as a venue for various official functions hosted by the district administration.

Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting its potential to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth in the region. District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta commended the collaborative effort that led to the successful completion of the project and its subsequent inauguration.

AIUDF District President Nazmul Arfin echoed the sentiment, underlining the party's commitment to community welfare and infrastructure development. The ceremony symbolized a shared vision among political leaders and local authorities to uplift the living standards of the people in South Salmara Mankachar.

The construction and inauguration of the Haji Musafir Khana not only signify a tangible improvement in local infrastructure but also reflect the cooperative spirit among political representatives and officials. As the newly inaugurated facility opens its doors to pilgrims, it is poised to become a beacon of hospitality and a catalyst for positive change in Hatsingimari and the broader district.