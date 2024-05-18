Assam: AIUDF issues show-cause notices to two MLAs for 'anti-party activities'

Silchar: Blame game in the Hailakandi unit of the AIUDF has reached its peak following an audio clip that had gone viral in the social media where the party MLA from Katlicherra Sujam Uddin Laskar was heard saying that he had clandestinely worked for the Congress candidate in Karimganj. The party had already served show cause notice to Sujam and Algapur MLA Nijam Uddin Chowdhury for anti party activities during the recently held Lok Sabha election. Sujam, on the other hand, alleged that Hailakandi MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar had trapped him in a false case and his voice was doctored with the help with Artificial Intelligence technics. He however clarified that he would definitely reply to the show cause notice.

Meanwhile, Sahabul Islam Chowdhury, the AIUDF candidate in Karimganj alleged that apart from Jakir, all the other three party MLAs had betrayed him in the election.

In the viral audio clip, Sujam was heard saying that after the result of the election, the funeral of the AIUDF would be final and Sonai MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiyan would perform the last namaz. Karimuddin, while, contacted, said, the party chief Badrauddin Ajmal had taken the case very seriously and would revamp the entire party in Barak Valley very soon.

Meanwhile Ajmal made a secret trip to Hailakandi a few days back and reportedly consulted with an influential cleric regarding the recent development in the party.

