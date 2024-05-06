Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal:
A resident of Hojai’s Donkigaon, Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, aged 68, is the son of Late Ajmal Ali Haji Abdul Majid. He is a candidate of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), contesting for the Dhubri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
In addition to being recognised as a popular politician, he is also a businessman,philanthropist, and Islamic theologian.
Political Career of Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal:
In 2005, Badruddin Ajmal founded the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and has been serving as its President. The party was later renamed the All-India United Democratic Front in 2013.
Ajmal also held the position of President for the Hojai session reception Committee of Assam Sahitya Sabha in 2004 and was associated with Darul Hadith, Jayanagar Madrassa.
Since 2009, he has represented the Dhubri constituency as a Member of Parliament. Ajmal has been elected three times from Dhubri. In the 2011 Assembly polls, AIUDF secured 18 seats and emerged as the largest opposition party in Assam.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ajmal was re-elected from Dhubri, and his party won 3 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ajmal was the sole candidate from his party to retain his seat, winning again from Dhubri.
Additionally, Badruddin Ajmal serves as the state president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind for Assam. In 2020, Ajmal announced that he and Congress were in alliance for the 2021 polls.
Educational Qualifications of Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal: He completed his Fazil examination from Darul Uloom Deoband, UP, in the year 1975.
Criminal Cases of Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense; however, he does have the below pending criminal cases against him.
FIR against Badruddin Ajmal:
1. FIR no. 710/ 2022 was registered at the Karimganj Police Station and is currently under investigation. It cited the following- 153 (A)/ 295(A)/ 298/ 509 IPC R/W Section 67 of IT Act.
2. FIR no. 92/ 2022 was registered at the Baithalangso Police Station. This was later transferred to the Karimganj Police Station on 12/08/2023. It cited the following- 153(A)/ 295(A)/ 500 IPC.
The offence stated in both the FIR were: it was alleged that Ajmal had visited Karimganj District on 2nd December, 2022 and attended a press meet wherein he used objectional words and sentences against Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He also used objectionable words against a particular religious community insulting the community as well as the religion they practise.
Assets of Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 28,34,40,060.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 1,23,36,73,733.
Ajmal has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 1,15,75,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: The AIUDF focuses on advocating for the interests of minorities, especially Muslims, in Assam. Badruddin Ajmal’s leadership and contributions have earned him recognition both nationally and internationally, consistently placing him among the “500 Most Influential Muslims” globally.
Ajmal is affiliated with Markazul Ma`arif, an NGO operating schools, orphanages, and welfare projects in Hojai, Assam.
Noteworthy Projects: Badruddin Ajmal founded the Ajmal Foundation, a non-governmental organization based in Assam, India. The foundation has made significant contributions to education and social welfare.
It operates 25 educational institutions, including schools and colleges across the state. Additionally, the Ajmal family owns Asia’s largest charitable hospital, the 500-bed Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Center, which serves as a crucial healthcare facility in the region.