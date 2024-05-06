Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal:

A resident of Hojai’s Donkigaon, Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, aged 68, is the son of Late Ajmal Ali Haji Abdul Majid. He is a candidate of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), contesting for the Dhubri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

In addition to being recognised as a popular politician, he is also a businessman,philanthropist, and Islamic theologian.

Political Career of Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal:

In 2005, Badruddin Ajmal founded the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and has been serving as its President. The party was later renamed the All-India United Democratic Front in 2013.

Ajmal also held the position of President for the Hojai session reception Committee of Assam Sahitya Sabha in 2004 and was associated with Darul Hadith, Jayanagar Madrassa.