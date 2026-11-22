A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ajanta Talukdar, a poet, journalist, teacher and theatre activist from Bokakhat, has been honoured with the Ananda Dutta Poetry Award 2026 by the All Assam Poets' Conference (AAXAK).

In another significant achievement, the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Poets' Conference has also received the Best Branch Award from the All Assam Poets' Conference.

Along with Ajanta Talukdar, the conference has also conferred the Ananda Dutta Poetry Award 2026 on Parijat Barua, a noted poet and writer from Golaghat district.

The awards were presented during the 18th biennial mid-term session of the All Assam Poets' Conference, held at Majuli on November 14 and 15.

Also Read: Assam: Goalpara administration tightens road safety enforcement