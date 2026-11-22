A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In a major push to strengthen road safety and curb traffic violations, the Goalpara district administration has intensified its enforcement drive across the district, while high-tech CCTV cameras have been installed and activated at various locations to identify traffic offenders.

On Friday, District Commissioner Prodip Timung, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta, inspected an ongoing vehicle-checking drive at Solmari Point on National Highway 17. Officers from the District Transport Department, police personnel, and other district administration officials were also present during the inspection.

The enforcement campaign is being carried out under the initiative of the Goalpara District Road Safety Committee, with a particular focus on preventing road accidents and ensuring strict compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

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