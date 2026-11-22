A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: E-rickshaw owners in the Bokakhat Co-District have been facing severe hardship following the administration’s decision to prohibit the operation of e-rickshaws on national highways after the tragic road accident at Kaziranga.

At the initiative of the Komargaon Press Club, an awareness meeting was organised at the Bordihingia Natya Mandir, where more than 500 e-rickshaw owners gathered to discuss the issue. Representatives of Komargaon Police Station briefed the assembled owners about the measures taken by the administration.

In a written representation submitted to the Officer-in-Charge of Komargaon Police Station, the e-rickshaw associations of Komargaon, Numaligarh and Mohuramukh highlighted the difficulties faced by owners and drivers.

The associations stated that many young people in the greater Komargaon area had purchased e-rickshaws with loans or financial assistance from generous individuals. They have been earning their livelihoods through these vehicles while supporting their families.

However, following the tragic accident at Rangajan in Kaziranga, authorities have launched inspections of all categories of vehicles, including e-rickshaws, operating on roads across Assam, including those in Komargaon. While acknowledging the importance of road safety measures, the associations pointed out that the inspections and restrictions have pushed many e-rickshaw owners and drivers into severe financial hardship. At times, their vehicles have also had to remain detained at Komargaon Police Station.

Through their representation, the associations appealed to the authorities to relax the regulations and extend necessary support to e-rickshaw owners and drivers so that they can operate their vehicles without fear or uncertainty while complying with the required rules and regulations.

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