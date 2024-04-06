Assam: AJP And Raijor Dal Likely To Merge After Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Raijor Dal, two regional political parties of Assam, could possibly merge after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections conclude.
AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal supremo Akhil Gogoi hinted towards the prospect of merging the two political parties into one single entity.
Although not confirmed, the decision to amalgamate the two regional parties into a single fold is expected to take place after the conclusion of the forthcoming General Elections.
According to reports, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi have formally declared the impending merger of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal.
This is a developing story and more details are awaited.
Notably, founded in September 2020, the Assam Jaitya Parishad was formed by two student organizations of Assam, namely the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).
Headquartered in Guwahati, the regional party adheres to the ideology of regionalism, anti-CAA and progressivism.
Currently, the AJP does not have any seat in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the Assam Legislative Assembly but the party holds a seat in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).
However, AJP supremo Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest the Lok Sabha polls in Assam and has filed his candidacy from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, where he will lock horns against Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.
On the other hand, Raijor Dal was founded on 2 October 2021 by KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, who at the time was in jail for his participation in the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
The party was officially announced by filmmaker Jahnu Baruah who had extended his support along with Assamese film actress Zerifa Wahid and lawyer Arup Borbora.
The party believes in the principles of Secularism, Socialism, Federalism, Progressivism, and opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The party currently has one MLA in the 126-member Assam assembly and the lone seat is represented by party chief Akhil Gogoi from the Sibsagar Assembly constituency.