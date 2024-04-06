Assam: AJP And Raijor Dal Likely To Merge After Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Raijor Dal, two regional political parties of Assam, could possibly merge after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections conclude.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal supremo Akhil Gogoi hinted towards the prospect of merging the two political parties into one single entity.

Although not confirmed, the decision to amalgamate the two regional parties into a single fold is expected to take place after the conclusion of the forthcoming General Elections.

According to reports, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi have formally declared the impending merger of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.