Assam: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad wins Assam University, Silchar students’ union election

Silchar: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the right wing students wing under RSS had registered a massive success as they won the four prime posts in the Assam University, Silchar students’ union election. As the result was declared on Friday night, the ABVP supporters burst into jubilation with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan in the AU campus. Shubham Roy, a research scholar of the statistics department had polled 1607 votes to win the post of the president of the union. However, the ABVP got a jolt too as the independent candidate Partha Pratim Kurmi had won the prestigious post of the general secretary. Last week, NSUI had won the Karimganj College students’ union election, but the Congress affiliated students organisation had failed to win a single seat in the AUS.

Pranjal Dey, a PG student of Social Works department had won the post of the vice president while Kuldeep Paul of Education department was elected as the assistant general secretary. Bishal Chanda had won the post of the cultural secretary. All of them were ABVP backed candidates.

