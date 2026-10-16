Assam: Youth Festival 2026 concludes in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The four-day Youth Festival 2026, organised by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), which began on October 12, concluded on Thursday at Banargaon Mini Stadium and Khagrabari playground in Kokrajhar district. The festival aims to empower youth, identify hidden talents, and provide a common platform for young people from diverse communities to showcase their abilities. The festival featured a wide range of sports, cultural, and literary competitions for students from the senior higher secondary level to the university level. Students from 65 educational institutions under the Kokrajhar Sadar Sub-division participated in various competitions throughout the four-day festival.

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