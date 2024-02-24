Assam: AKRSU Initiates Foundation Stone Laying for Mahavir Chilarai Statue on Chilarai Diwas in Bijni

BIJNI: On the 514th birthday of Mahavir Chilarai, which has a lot of meaning, a student group from AKRSU (All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union) held an all-day event in Chirang district. This took place in Bijni, where they started the work to build a statue of Vishwa Mahavir Chilarai, right in the AKRSU office premises.
BTC leader Pradeep Kumar Bayan and an ex-MLA named Bhupen Rai led the event. They started the making of the statue which costs about Rs 22 lakh. This statue is a way to show respect to Chilarai, who played a big role in the Koch Rajbongshi community's history.
The day kicked off with the national flag's hoisting and a solemn garlanding ceremony at the portraits of Maharaja Nara Narayan and Vishwa Mahavir Chilarai. These tributes were part of AKRSU's overall effort to value Chilarai's life and heritage.
Despite the day's festive atmosphere, AKRSU conveyed its dissatisfaction. They voiced their frustration at the government's ongoing unwillingness to accept the Koch Rajbongshi people's request for tribal recognition.
Starting to build the statue is a way for the community to make clear their own culture and history. Vishwa Mahavir Chilarai is well-known in Assam's middle ages history because he was brave and a good leader. The statue project, which will cost a lot of money, makes it clear the community will keep its old history alive and remembered.
The statue, when finished, will be a community centerpiece. It will serve as a reminder of cultural heritage and a source of inspiration for the coming generations. By celebrating Mahavir Chilarai's birthday, AKRSU is doing two things. Firstly, they are remembering an important figure. Secondly, they are boosting a demand. This demand is for recognition and tribal status. Through this, they represent a shared voice that won't keep quiet amidst past disregard.
