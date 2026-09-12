Assam: Alarm over large-scale land allotment to corporates in Dima Hasao

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HAFLONG: Former MLA and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Samarjit Haflongbar, has expressed severe concern over the recent allotment of large tracts of land to corporate groups for residential purposes, warning that the move could drastically alter the demographic and socio-political character of the Sixth Schedule district.

In a press statement issued Friday, Haflongbar highlighted specific council allotment orders detailing the transfer of 307.50 bighas of land to private companies. According to the orders, 150 bighas have been allotted to Kesar Petroproducts Limited at Boro Lalbong Village in Langting for a workers' colony. Additionally, 157.50 bighas at Choto Lokhindong village in Umrangso have been handed over to Ambuja Cements Limited for a residential township.

Emphasising the magnitude of the transaction, Haflongbar pointed out that the combined 307.50 bighas-spanning approximately 0.41 square kilometres-is almost equivalent to the size of Vatican City (0.44 sq km). He stated that setting aside land of such scale for corporate residential colonies within a constitutionally protected tribal area poses a serious threat to the local populace.

Large-scale housing colonies could facilitate the influx and permanent settlement of hundreds of non-local workers and their families, diluting the native population share.

As a district governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, Dima Hasao is mandated to protect tribal land, identity, and customary rights through strict restrictions on land transfers to non-tribals.

While acknowledging that industrial growth and employment generation are essential for the region, the former CEM maintained that economic progress should not compromise demographic security or constitutional rights.

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