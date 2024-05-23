Assam: BSF and BGB Hold Successful Border Coordination Meeting in Sonahat

DHUBRI: Senior officials from India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard (BGB) convened at Land Custom Station in Sonahat to discuss strategies for maintaining peace and combating cross-border crime.

High-level border coordination meeting took place on May 22 2024. The venue was Land Custom Station in Sonahat on the Indian side. The meeting featured prominent leaders from Border Security Force (BSF) Dhubri sector and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Rangpur sector. They focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation. They addressed security concerns along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The BGB delegation was led by MD Mamunur Rashid Deputy Director General and Sector Commander of BGB Rangpur. It included commanding officer MD Masudur Rahaman. Two staff officers and two company commanders were in attendance. The BSF Dhubri delegation was led by Shri Ashutosh Sharma. PMMS. Deputy Inspector General. It included Shri Sanjiv Joshi, Commandant of BSF Sector Dhubri and Commandants of the 19th 31st and 49th Battalions and six staff officers were also present.

Upon their arrival the BGB delegation received warm welcome from the BSF team. A Guard of Honour was presented to BGB Sector Commander by the BSF.

During the meeting DIG BSF Shri Ashutosh Sharma expressed gratitude for existing cordial relations between the two border security forces. He emphasized importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Both commanders discussed various issues. They highlighted the urgent matters of cattle smuggling and drug trafficking. They acknowledged the detrimental impact of these crimes.

Key strategies outlined during discussions included increasing border patrols and timely exchange of information. Sensitizing border populations. Enforcing restrictive measures on both sides. This aimed to eliminate border crimes. Both sides reiterated their commitment to safety and security of their respective borders.

The meeting concluded on a positive note. Both delegations exchanged pleasantries. They reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration. The cordial atmosphere and mutual understanding underscored strong relationship between the BSF and BGB.