Assam: All India Democratic Students’ Organization raised a demand to save vernacular medium schools in state

LAKHIMPUR: The Assam State Committee of All India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO) has observed a “Protest Week” as a mark of opposition to the State Government’s moves taken to abolish the HSLC exam (Class X Board Exam) and to introduce English in the schools of the State as the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics subjects starting from Class VI. By initiating the same protest programme the organization has raised demand to save the government schools of the State.

Chief Minister on June 6 of the last year, announced that HSLC exams would not be conducted from next year. He added that there would be no board exam for Assam Class X students from the academic year 2024. He also said that the State Government would be setting up a single new Assam educational board. Report said that the State Education Department had taken the decision in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). On the other hand, Assam Education Minister on February 8 also made another announcement that the ‘stand’ system in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) Final examinations results in Assam would cease to exist from this year.

Opposing these moves of the Government of Assam, the members of the Lakhimpur district unit of the AIDSO, took to the street and demonstrated on Lilabari Road at Sukulibhoria of North Lakhimpur town on Thursday as a part of the protest programmes initiated during the Protest Week. During the demonstration, the protesters shouted slogans to scrap the State Government’s decisions taken to abolish HSLC exam and to introduce English in the schools of the State as the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics subjects starting from Class VI. The organization termed the introduction of English in the schools of the State as the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics subjects starting from Class VI to be a ‘non-scientific decision’ and demanded that the English language should be taught from Class I with due importance in the vernacular medium schools without affecting the medium. Taking part in the demonstration, AIDSO State committee vice-president Pallav Pegu alleged that the Government of Assam has implemented the controversial clauses of the NEP-2020, adopted by Central Government led by BJP, in letter and spirit in the interest of the commercialization of the education sector.

