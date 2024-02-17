Assam: Dibrugarh Hanumanbox Surajmal Kanoi Commerce College gears up to celebrate diamond jubilee

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Hanumanbox Surajmal Kanoi Commerce College Alumni Association is gearing up to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh. In a recent executive committee meeting, it was decided to compile a souvenir featuring nostalgic accounts from the college’s alumni. The aim is to portray the illustrious history of the institution through the personal narratives of former students.

To spearhead the initiative, an editorial team has been formed by Lalit Sharma, a distinguished journalist from Dibrugarh and an alumnus of the college. The committee has sought alumni’s write-ups, memoirs, experiences, historical insights, old photographs, and more to be included in the souvenir.

Submissions are requested to be sent to the specified email address by February 29. The executive committee and the souvenir publication committee are earnestly appealing to past pupils to participate in this endeavour by sharing their treasured memories and valuable insights to enrich the upcoming publication.

