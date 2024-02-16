Assam: HSLC Exam 2024 English Paper Leaked In Cachar

CACHAR: In an unfortunate event, the English subject question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 got leaked in Cachar, that too within half an hour of the commencement of the exam.

The leaked question paper flooded social media platforms, thereby denting the reputation of the HSLC exam in Cachar.

It has been suspected that the leaked question paper originated from the examination center of Banskandi Nena Mia H.S School in Cachar.

This regrettable incident has generated serious doubts regarding the security protocols in place for shielding the confidentiality of exam materials.