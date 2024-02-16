Assam: HSLC Exam 2024 English Paper Leaked In Cachar

CACHAR: In an unfortunate event, the English subject question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 got leaked in Cachar, that too within half an hour of the commencement of the exam.
The leaked question paper flooded social media platforms, thereby denting the reputation of the HSLC exam in Cachar.
It has been suspected that the leaked question paper originated from the examination center of Banskandi Nena Mia H.S School in Cachar.
This regrettable incident has generated serious doubts regarding the security protocols in place for shielding the confidentiality of exam materials.
Hyder Hussain Majumdar, a teacher posted at the examination center, has been incriminated in the alleged leak of the question paper in Cachar.
Notably, the high school examination (HSLC Exam 2024) in Assam started today. In order to ensure a smooth and controversy-free examination process, the concerned authorities have imposed stringent security measures.
However, the leaking of the question paper in such a short span of time has jeopardized the integrity of the examination system and it also highlights the challenges faced in preventing it.
The leak has once again raised serious concerns regarding the competency of the SEBA to protect the sanctity of the examination process, especially in light of previous instances of question paper leaks.
The incident has once again put SEBA under the scanner, raising questions about its ability to prevent breaches of this sort and uphold the trust of students and stakeholders.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Mathematics question papers were leaked in the Cachar district of Assam on March 6.
According to the sources, the paper went viral on the second day of the HSLC exam within the first 15 minutes of the mathematics exam.
A few images of the question paper also gained popularity on social media, and it was believed that the document was stolen from a Lakhipur test centre.