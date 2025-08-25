Assam: Allegations of corruption in road construction at Lakshmijan of Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The local residents of Lakshmijan in Nazira have raised allegations of corruption in the construction of a road in the area. The road, which is being built from the Geleky Lakshmijan Puja Mandap to the Assam-Nagaland border, has been criticized for its substandard quality.

The contractor, identified as Borah, has been accused of carrying out the construction work without using any government-funded plaques. The local residents, led by the All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association (AASA), have alleged that the contractor is working solely for personal gain, without adhering to the standard norms.

The construction work has been halted due to the protests by the local residents, who are demanding that the contractor be held accountable for the alleged irregularities. The AASA and the local residents have demanded that the authorities take immediate action to address the issue and ensure that the road is built to the required standards.

Also Read: Assam: Badarpur police seized yaba tablets from abandoned vehicle

Also Watch: