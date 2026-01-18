Assam: Allegations of negligence rock primary schools in Mazbat Education Block

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Serious allegations of negligence and misuse of authority have surfaced against headmasters of several primary schools under the Mazbat Education Block in Udalguri district. Reports indicate that some school heads are openly defying directives issued by the Education Department, raising concerns about the deteriorating standard of education in rural areas.

A glaring example is Barigaon Dighalipara Primary School, which falls under the New Panbari Cluster. The school has 22 enrolled students and adequate infrastructure, including sufficient classrooms and two appointed cooks for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. However, despite these facilities, the school’s headmaster, Rahmat Ali, is accused of neglecting his duties.

According to local sources, regular classroom teaching is not conducted and the mid-day meal scheme has remained nonfunctional for a long period. Both cooks reportedly continue to receive their monthly salaries without performing any work. The headmaster also draws his salary regularly despite failing to discharge his responsibilities. Due to the absence of proper teaching and meals, students are gradually migrating to other schools. Many have completely stopped attending classes. On average, only six to eight students are present on any given day. It is further alleged that students are summoned to school only for photograph sessions, raising suspicion about false attendance reporting.

Even more shocking is the claim that the headmaster locks the school premises by around 11 am and leaves for personal engagements or returns home, leaving the school closed during official hours.

Sources suggest that similar irregularities may be prevalent in several other schools under the New Panbari Cluster. The role of CRCC (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator) Ganesh Chetri has also come under scrutiny, as he is accused of turning a blind eye to the ongoing mismanagement.

The State Government has invested heavily in improving government education by providing free facilities and appointing qualified teachers. However, in remote villages, some teachers are allegedly running schools arbitrarily while enjoying government salaries. Even the cooks appointed under government schemes are reportedly exploiting the system.

It also remains unclear whether the school has a functioning School Management Committee (SMC), which is mandatory for monitoring school operations.

Members of the educated and conscious sections of society have appealed to authorities to ensure schools are run strictly as per government norms. They warn that continued negligence will not only destroy students’ futures but also push entire communities into educational backwardness.

Locals have demanded an immediate inquiry by the Mazbat Block Primary Education Officer, the Udalguri District Education Department, and the State Education Department. They insist that strict disciplinary action against the headmaster is necessary to restore normalcy. Proper functioning of the school would also ensure that underprivileged children receive their daily mid-day meal. The Mazbat Block Education Officer has also been accused of remaining inactive despite repeated complaints.

