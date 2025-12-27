Orang VCDC convenes first Gram Sabha under Mazbat Development block

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The first Gram Sabha of Orang VCDC was convened on December 26 at Orang under the Mazbat Development Block of Udalguri district, marking an important step towards strengthening grassroots governance and public awareness of rural development initiatives. The meeting also witnessed a formal introduction ceremony of the newly-appointed members of the Orang VCDC.

The Gram Sabha was organized primarily to inform villagers about the renaming of the flagship rural employment scheme MGNREGA, which has now been reintroduced as Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) by the Central and Assam governments. Officials stated that the renamed scheme has already been brought into effect at both state and central levels, and efforts are underway to ensure smooth implementation at the village and Panchayat levels.

The meeting was held at Orang VCDC and was presided over by VCDC President Benudhar Adhikari, while the proceedings were conducted by Shibaram Deka. Addressing the gathering, the President explained the objectives, scope, and benefits of the newly-named scheme, emphasizing its role in strengthening rural livelihoods. Discussions were also held on other welfare initiatives, including the Orunodoi scheme and various women entrepreneurship programmes being implemented by the government.

At the outset of the meeting, a tea-and-introduction programme was organized to welcome and familiarize the newly-inducted VCDC members with the public and fellow representatives, fostering coordination and collective responsibility.

The Gram Sabha was attended by Vice-President Chalam Kandai Boro and several VCDC members representing different villages under the Orang area, along with local leaders, social workers, and active party organizers.

Also Read: Assam: Former VCDC chairman held for self-planned dumper theft