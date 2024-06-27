Assam: Young Indian Entrepreneur Kishan Bagaria's Texts.com Acquired by WordPress and Tumblr for $50 Million

GUWAHATI: Kishan Bagaria 26-year-old tech enthusiast from Assam, India has made headlines with his groundbreaking messaging platform, texts.com. This AI-driven service seamlessly integrates various messaging apps like WhatsApp. It also includes Twitter. It also integrates Instagram. Telegram is added into a single user-friendly dashboard. One of its standout features is enhanced privacy, ensuring users read messages without notifying the sender.

After completing his schooling in Dibrugarh Assam, Bagaria delved into world of technology through self-learning. He leveraged vast resources available on the Internet. His innovative streak began at age 12. It culminated in creation of texts.com in 2020. The platform quickly gained traction. Primarily through word of mouth after Bagaria shared a prototype with his friends. Its popularity soared and attracted attention from major industry players.

One of notable admirers of texts.com was Matt Mullenweg. He is the owner of WordPress and Tumblr. Mullenweg acquired platform for a staggering $50 million. He was impressed by Bagaria’s ingenuity. He lauded Bagaria as a “generational tech genius.” This reflects young entrepreneur’s significant impact on tech industry.

Bagaria’s success is further supported by prominent figures from Vercel Superhuman, Stripe Coinbase Facebook and Snap. Despite lacking formal education in technology. His dedication and passion propelled him from Assam to Silicon Valley. He continues to thrive there.

Currently, Bagaria resides in USA. He is working to further develop texts.com. After its acquisition by Automattic, the parent company of WordPress and Tumblr he remains involved as the head of messaging. This collaboration was announced eight months ago. It was announced via Automattic’s LinkedIn profile. It marks a new chapter in Bagaria’s entrepreneurial journey.

Kishan Bagaria’s story is example of power self-education and relentless pursuit of one's passion. His journey from small town in Assam to becoming celebrated figure in Silicon Valley. It inspires aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.