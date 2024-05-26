Assam: Alumni meet held in Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan Demow

DEMOW: The Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan Demow was established in the year 1993 in Demow Madhupur near the NH-37 Road. An alumni meeting was held in Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan Demow on Saturday. As per the schedule, the programme started with plantation of saplings by Jiten Borkotoky. The Smriti Tarpan was offered by Amrit Saikia, secretary of the School Management Committee of Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Demow.

The flag was hoisted by Khanindra Deva Goswami, president of the School Management Committee of Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Vidya Niketan Demow. A procession was taken out which was inaugurated by Surajit Borgohain. A familiar session was also held among the former students in the school. In the programme the former students felicitated the present and former teachers. The cultural programme was inaugurated by Maya Bharalua, Pradhan Acharyaa of Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan Demow.

