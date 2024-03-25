West Karbi Anglong: Dongkamukam Press Club observes its 14th Foundation Day

DONGLAMUKAM: Dongkamukam Press Club (DPC) on Sunday observed the foundation day with a day-long programme at Karbi Hemtun, Dongkamukam West Karbi Anglong.

The chief guest of the day was Joysing Terang, President of West Karbi Anglong District Press Club (WKADPC). Being the founder member of DPC, he recalled it’s formation of the club way back in 2010 with only 6 members.

“Now at present there are nearly hundreds of members including both electronic and print media portals along with many YouTubers from the district”. He also urged the members to focus more for the district’s development. He believes there is a serious lack of exposure to the outside world for the Karbi people residing in the remote areas.

In the program Joyram Kathar, VP WKADPC, Alok Borbora, GS WKADPC and Hamren, KSA VP, along with Kiridhon Phangcho, Regional Committee, and our very own beautiful Ms. Omega Momin, Senior Reporter from Karbi Anglong showed their gracious presence in this grand meet.

The Foundation Day was presided over by Francis Teron, President DPC and the main objectives were briefed by Renghai Enghee, General Secretary of DPC. Teron unfurled the club’s flag in the morning hours followed by remembrance of the departed souls who lost their lives for the good cause so far.

