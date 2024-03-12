Assam: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Bardowa Project in Assam's Nagaon; Intensive Campaigning Planned

ASSAM: Nagaon district of Assam is gearing up for a special event as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Bardowa project on March 15, 2024. This prospective project holds special significance as it is located in the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Shankardev. Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika confirmed Amit Shah’s commitment and stressed the importance of the project which he initiated in the year 2021 when the foundation stone was laid.

This Rs 188 crore Bardowa project is aimed to transform Batadrava Than into a hub of arts, culture and spiritualism. The project that is spreaded over 165 bighas, is an example and symbol to the state government’s commitment to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Assam. Starting with the inauguration of the Bardowa project, Amit Shah scheduled to address a public meeting in Hojai.

He emphasized the political significance of his visit. With politics in Assam witnessing intense campaign efforts, Amit Shah is all set to hold rallies in Margherita and Nazira along with a town hall function in Guwahati as part of the BJP's upcoming election campaign. It succeeds Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Assam, where he stressed the BJP’s commitment to develop the state of Assam. PM Modi’s itinerary includes stay at Kaziranga and a safari in the national park, which reflects the focus of the government on preserving the region’s natural heritage During the visit, PM Modi also inaugurated various infrastructure projects and addressed rallies, reaffirming the party's utmost commitment to the welfare of the people of Assam.

This visit conducted by the central leaders underscores the strategic importance and progress of Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP party and opposition parties gearing up for an intense electoral battle den in the north-eastern region.

