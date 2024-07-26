Assam: Black Panther Found Dead Near Manas National Park

CHIRANG: A black panther has been found dead in Assam's Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on Thursday.
The carcass was recovered near the main entrance of the Banhbari range in the Central Zone of Manas National Park in Assam.
The exact reason behind the big cat's demise has not yet been determined.
Officials from the forest department have arrived at the spot to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of the black panther.
They have launched a detailed probe to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, a rare black panther living in the wild was successfully captured and caged in Dhemase village, near Demow of Assam’s Sivasagar district.
According to reports, forest officials were forced to take action on the elusive black cat as it had been terrorizing the villagers in the area for the past few months.
Notably, a black panther is the melanistic (dark brown colour) variant of the leopard (Panthera pardus) and the jaguar (Panthera onca). Although they have excess black pigments, their typical rosettes are still present.
Black panthers—or melanistic leopards—have a condition that causes their body to produce an excess of black pigment, making their fur darker. According to National Geographic, about 11 percent of leopards have the condition. Sightings of melanistic leopards are incredibly rare.
The big cat is mostly found in the equatorial rainforests of Malaya and in the tropical rainforests of Mount Kenya, Java, Southwestern China, Myanmar, and Nepal. In India, it is mainly found in Kerala and Assam.
