Assam: Black Panther Found Dead Near Manas National Park

CHIRANG: A black panther has been found dead in Assam's Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on Thursday.

The carcass was recovered near the main entrance of the Banhbari range in the Central Zone of Manas National Park in Assam.

The exact reason behind the big cat's demise has not yet been determined.

Officials from the forest department have arrived at the spot to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of the black panther.

They have launched a detailed probe to look into the matter.