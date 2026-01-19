Assam: Amrit Bharat Express boosts Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar rail connectivity

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A new chapter was added to Indian Railways history on Sunday as the Amrit Bharat Express commenced its journey from Dibrugarh to Gomti Nagar following its formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister on Sunday flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express train services, marking a significant boost to Assam’s rail connectivity.

The introduction of these new services is expected to further strengthen rail links between Assam and major destinations across the country. The newly-launched train services will operate between Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar and Kamakhya–Rohtak. These services are expected to greatly enhance long-distance travel options for passengers from Assam and the Northeast.

The flagging-off ceremony was held during the Prime Minister’s visit to Assam. From Mouchanda Pathar, Niz Chilabandha, Kaliabor, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the two trains.

The launch of the Amrit Bharat Express is expected to improve passenger convenience, reduce travel time & fare, and further integrate Assam’s railway network with the rest of India.

