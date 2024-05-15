Tripura: FIR Filed Against Two Officials for Helping Prisoner Escape Jail

AGARTALA: An FIR has been filed against two people, including the Guard Commander of the Central Correctional Home in Tripura.
They are accused of helping a prisoner, Swarna Kr. Tripura, escape from the Central Correctional Home in Bishalgarh, Sepahijala District. Swarna Kr. Tripura was serving a life sentence for murder and escaped on Tuesday.
The Superintendent of the correctional home, Rakesh Chakraborty, lodged a complaint with the Bishalgarh police station, suspecting the involvement of two people.
The complaint stated that Swarna Kr. Tripura, also known as Convict No. 138 of 2024, from Chota Sakbari in South Tripura, was implicated in Case No. ST 34 (ST/S) 2014, under Sections 302/201/120 (B) /34 of IPC.
The escape of Swarna Kr. Tripura was discovered by the on-duty gatekeeper, Jiban Jamatia, a warder, who noticed he was missing on May 14 around 8 am.
CCTV footage showed Tapan Rupini in the ward where Swarna Kr. Tripura was held, assisting in opening the lockup around 8 pm on May 13 without authorization.
Additionally, footage showed Swarna Kr. Tripura carrying a bag, believed to contain tools for breaking out of jail, during his escape around 12:45 am on May 14.
Based on initial investigations, the actions of Tapan Rupini, a warder, and Md. Mafiz Mia, Guard Commander of Kendriya Sansodhanagar, Tripura, were considered suspicious.
They are suspected of helping the prisoner escape and possibly being involved in a plan to help other inmates escape as well.
Earlier, Swarna Kumar Tripura a convicted killer, has made a successful escape. He is affiliated with the illegal National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT). He slipped away from the central jail in Tripura's Sepahijala district.
In their morning roll call the prison officials noticed Tripura's absence. They discovered Tripura missing from the highly-secured facility. Tripura was serving life sentence. The sentence was for his gruesome murder in Santirbazar, South Tripura.
ALSO WATCH: