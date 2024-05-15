Tripura: FIR Filed Against Two Officials for Helping Prisoner Escape Jail

AGARTALA: An FIR has been filed against two people, including the Guard Commander of the Central Correctional Home in Tripura.

They are accused of helping a prisoner, Swarna Kr. Tripura, escape from the Central Correctional Home in Bishalgarh, Sepahijala District. Swarna Kr. Tripura was serving a life sentence for murder and escaped on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of the correctional home, Rakesh Chakraborty, lodged a complaint with the Bishalgarh police station, suspecting the involvement of two people.