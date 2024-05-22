Assam: An unidentified body of a male person recovered at Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: An unidentified body of a male person was recovered from the NH 15 in front of the office of the No. 3 Sootea Gaon Panchayat today. According to information received from Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in charge of the Sootea police station, the approximate age of the person was 55, with height 5 feet 5 inches, a medium body, and a swarthy complexion. The body of the man who was disturbed was kept at the TMCH mortuary, according to the police officer.

